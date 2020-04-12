Opinion

There's nothing like a crisis to bring out the true colours in everybody

The systemic and individual weaknesses (and the strengths) in SA's ecosystem are being exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, writes Mark Barnes

"I see your true colours shining through. And that's why I love you." Lyrics from Cyndi Lauper's 1986 hit single, fabulously extrovert woman that she is. There's nothing like a crisis to bring out the true colours in everybody.



As the water level of life begins to subside, we are exposed, we are found out - our essence starts shining through. It's not always beautiful, as Lauper suggests it could be. It's always valuable information, but it ain't always pretty. In this crisis, in this lockdown, you will be found out. Especially if you're home alone. I know. I am...