Last Word

Trapped by the prison of gender

We’d all love to escape circumstances not of our making, but it’s hardly ever possible

I have always loved the word "escape". I was once locked down in study week before my law exams when a friend sent me a handwritten note. "Let's escape," it read. Oh, how my heart swelled and soared.



He picked me up in a battered old VW Beetle, and for that glorious night (and others), we escaped and I was alive. Of course, it meant I didn't write my final law exams that year, so I am not a lawyer now. So I suppose it was a double escape...