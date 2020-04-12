Series Review

Yes, 'Tiger King' is as entertaining as everyone's been saying

If this Netflix docuseries about the underworld of big cat breeding were a work of fiction, you wouldn't believe it

Murder, madness and mayhem. Seldom has a phrase so accurately encapsulated the events of a documentary. If you've not heard about or seen it yet, the new Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, is arguably the best lockdown distraction anybody could have come up with.



Ostensibly the show documents the wacky life of tiger breeder Joe Exotic, the embodiment of redneck flamboyance, and his descent from mildly successful tiger salesman to US presidential candidate to prison inmate...