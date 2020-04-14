Lifestyle

Join the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night taking place at 8pm tonight

Test your wit and knowledge from the comfort of your couch

14 April 2020 - 07:58
Register for the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night taking place at 8pm tonight.
Image: Unsplash

Life in PJs getting you down? Us too. 

Netflix left you with a brain-fog? Same here.

Need to get your grey matter firing, and your cerebral juices flowing? Yes, please!

Then the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night is just what you need.

Join our Sunday Times host, Aspasia Karras, along with quiz mistresses Elizabeth Sleith, Jennifer Platt, Hilary Biller, Sharon Armstrong and Sue de Groot, and quiz masters BBK, Yolisa Mkele and Thomas Falkiner as they put you through your paces, test your wit and challenge your knowledge about sport, fashion, travel, literature, food, motoring, music and the world ... online and from the comfort of your couch.

Date: Tuesday, April 14 2020
Time: 8pm
Cost: Free

Visit www.quicklink.co.za/quiznight to register your spot.

