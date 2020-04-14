Lifestyle

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 19: Join Sunday Times online for a fun free quiz

Banish lockdown boredom blues as our lifestyle experts put your general knowledge to the test

14 April 2020 - 11:38 By Staff reporter
Let the Sunday Times Lifestyle team entertain you as they challenge your knowledge on everything from food to fashion.
Let the Sunday Times Lifestyle team entertain you as they challenge your knowledge on everything from food to fashion.
Image: 123RF/melpomen

Feel like you've read everything on the internet by now? Or watched every show on Netflix? Then you're well prepared to answer some of the questions we'll be asking during the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night — it's a brilliant way to banish the lockdown boredom blues.

Hosted by Aspasia Karras, this entertaining online quiz will be live-streamed on the Arena Event website tonight at 8pm.

Quiz-mistresses Elizabeth Sleith, Jennifer Platt, Hilary Biller, Sharon Armstrong and Sue de Groot, and quiz masters BBK, Yolisa Mkele and Thomas Falkiner  will be challenging your general knowledge on everything from sport, fashion and travel to literature, music and food.

All you need to do to join the fun is register for the quiz here — it's FREE!

From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 16: Let a celeb read your kid a bedtime story

The #SaveWithStories Instagram campaign features wonderful tales told by stars like Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Lifestyle
3 days ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 18: Make s'mores with choc marshmallow eggs

This is a fun family activity to do with some of the bounty the Easter Bunny dropped off over the weekend
Lifestyle
1 day ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 14: Watch 'Three Identical Strangers'

This gripping documentary proves that life is stranger than fiction
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Booze rules: all bets are off in lockdown Lifestyle
  2. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Social distancing is the law (and my dream come true) Lifestyle
  4. UNITED APART | Role playing, baking & more in our Apr 12 lockdown highlights ... Lifestyle
  5. Stream more than movies and series on Showmax during lockdown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation