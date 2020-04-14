LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 19: Join Sunday Times online for a fun free quiz

Feel like you've read everything on the internet by now? Or watched every show on Netflix? Then you're well prepared to answer some of the questions we'll be asking during the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night — it's a brilliant way to banish the lockdown boredom blues.

Hosted by Aspasia Karras, this entertaining online quiz will be live-streamed on the Arena Event website tonight at 8pm.

Quiz-mistresses Elizabeth Sleith, Jennifer Platt, Hilary Biller, Sharon Armstrong and Sue de Groot, and quiz masters BBK, Yolisa Mkele and Thomas Falkiner will be challenging your general knowledge on everything from sport, fashion and travel to literature, music and food.

All you need to do to join the fun is register for the quiz here — it's FREE!

