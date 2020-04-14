SNAPS | #Coronacuts: These home hair cuts went horribly wrong

Whether you are in a state-sanctioned lockdown, self-isolating or still going to work while attempting to practice social distancing, people around the world have united in sharing their cooking experiments, exercise attempts and disastrous haircuts.

Visiting your hairdresser during the pandemic has become taboo for many, leading to lots of growth and outdated colour.

So, when in lockdown, you try to DIY it, right?

Under the hashtag #CoronaCuts, these people showed their brave attempts of cutting their own hair and just why they need hairdressers so much.