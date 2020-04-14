Lifestyle

SNAPS | #Coronacuts: These home hair cuts went horribly wrong

14 April 2020 - 08:22 By Jessica Levitt
Let it grow or attempt to groom yourself? Both could be an epic fail.
Image: Twitter/@BradSnyder66

Whether you are in a state-sanctioned lockdown, self-isolating or still going to work while attempting to practice social distancing, people around the world have united in sharing their cooking experiments, exercise attempts and disastrous haircuts.

Visiting your hairdresser during the pandemic has become taboo for many, leading to lots of growth and outdated colour.

So, when in lockdown, you try to DIY it, right?

Under the hashtag #CoronaCuts, these people showed their brave attempts of cutting their own hair and just why they need hairdressers so much.

