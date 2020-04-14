SNAPS | #Coronacuts: These home hair cuts went horribly wrong
Whether you are in a state-sanctioned lockdown, self-isolating or still going to work while attempting to practice social distancing, people around the world have united in sharing their cooking experiments, exercise attempts and disastrous haircuts.
Visiting your hairdresser during the pandemic has become taboo for many, leading to lots of growth and outdated colour.
So, when in lockdown, you try to DIY it, right?
Under the hashtag #CoronaCuts, these people showed their brave attempts of cutting their own hair and just why they need hairdressers so much.
#coronacuts because they are bold and brave! pic.twitter.com/yV2Rkd0KJc— Shasta Lynn Blog (@shastalynnblog) April 12, 2020
We've reached the portion of the #Quarantine where we let our husbands shave our heads..— Jennifer or Mulva🚘 (@JENisJUICY) April 11, 2020
🤣🤣🤣💇♀️💇♀️💇♀️💇♀️ #CoronaHaircut#CoronaCuts#HaircutAtHome #ScarLife#Chiari pic.twitter.com/YOFi5d0EvN
My S.O. is many things... a loving mother to my boys, a great wife, a caring nurse, but a terrible barber. What started of as a trim around the ears, finished off with the dome at tournament height. Envying @GeorgeKervern right now. Just joined club @tonynyssegcs #CoronaCuts pic.twitter.com/oZMFi8RWHc— Sean OReilly (@Sean_ADJ) April 7, 2020
When you let your 3 teenagers freely cut your hair and beard...and leave it for the weekend! 😂 #coronacuts pic.twitter.com/0KQ47xg2py— Shelisa (@shelisarae) April 11, 2020
#CoronaCuts are real! 😁😂 pic.twitter.com/lt28TrAM3N— Pixel Life Gaming (@PixelLifeGaming) April 7, 2020
I asked my wife to give me one. It didn't go well. In her defense, she didn't want to do it. #coronacuts #NailedIt pic.twitter.com/C0ocavsb2n— Brad Snyder (@bradsnyder66) April 7, 2020