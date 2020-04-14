WATCH | Lol! Boy bands, stay at home and a lot of reaching - Comedian 'tracks meaning' of Covid-19
14 April 2020 - 07:28
The global community is in a state of chaos as the coronavirus and Covid-19 continue to spread, having already affected more than 1.48-million people and killing more than 88,000 in 212 countries.
While this is a terrifying time for many, stand-up comedian Alan Committie is making light of all the chaos by "explaining what exactly the term Covid-19 means and where it originates."
If you find the definitions given by the WHO confusing and too scientific, you might find Committie's a little simpler to understand.
*Disclaimer: This is obvs satire and they are not real definitions.
Watch the video below: