WATCH | Lol! Boy bands, stay at home and a lot of reaching - Comedian 'tracks meaning' of Covid-19

14 April 2020 - 07:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
But where does Covid-19 come from, really? A comedian thinks he has the answers.
Image: SIMON MAINA / AFP

The global community is in a state of chaos as the coronavirus and Covid-19 continue to spread, having already affected more than 1.48-million people and killing more than 88,000 in 212 countries.

While this is a terrifying time for many, stand-up comedian Alan Committie is making light of all the chaos by "explaining what exactly the term Covid-19 means and where it originates."

If you find the definitions given by the WHO confusing and too scientific, you might find Committie's a little simpler to understand.

*Disclaimer: This is obvs satire and they are not real definitions.

Watch the video below:

