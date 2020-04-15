LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 20: Mix up DIY finger paints for your kids

Do you have a mini Picasso on your hands, but ran out of paint mid-lockdown? These DIY finger paints are the answer.

Simple to make, they can be whipped up from store cupboard ingredients following this easy recipe from Liza de Lange, owner of Dinkyland Nursery School in Mbombela.

“It’s great when children can paint with their hands instead of brushes because it’s good for their sensory development,” said de Lange. “They can feel the different textures and when the paint starts drying on their hands.”

Best of all, these finger paints contain no toxic ingredients, making them completely taste-safe for adventurous little artists.

HOW TO MAKE TASTE-SAFE FINGER PAINTS

Ingredients:

3 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

2 cups water

½ cup corn starch

Food colourings of your choice

Instructions:

Combine all the ingredients except the food colouring in a small saucepan and warm until the mixture thickens. Allow to cool. Pour the mixture into containers and add your choice of food colouring to create different paint colours.

