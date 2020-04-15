Organisers announce new date for this year's Vodacom Durban July

“We are wholly aligned with the national plan to deal with this pandemic, and whatever regulations are in place at the time of the Vodacom Durban July will be strictly enforced.”

Adding to this was Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive, Steve Marshall, who said that while there would be inevitable adjustments to activities on the big day, it was still too early to make decisions on these at this stage.

He added that the traditional three-month fashion programme, synonymous with the build-up to the Vodacom Durban July, would be affected, and that more emphasis would be placed on the race day fashion programme this year.

“The Vodacom Durban July Young Designer Award is a critical part of that programme, and it is already being worked on as part of the syllabus at many fashion design colleges and technikons,” said Marshall.