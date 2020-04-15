Screen time doesn't affect children's social skills, new study finds

New US research has found that despite concerns that sitting alone with a smartphone could be affecting children's social skills, the younger generation is just as skilled socially as the previous one.

Carried out by researchers at The Ohio State University, the new study looked at data gathered from The Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, which follows children from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The researchers were able to look at data from the study on 19,150 children who had started kindergarten in 1998, six years before Facebook launched, as well as 13,400 students who had started kindergarten in 2010, the year when the first iPad was released.

During the study, the children were assessed by their teachers six times and by parents at the beginning and end of kindergarten and the end of first grade.