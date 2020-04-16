Apple, Google join forces to develop Covid-19 contact-tracing apps

The goal is to ensure that all smartphones, regardless of whether they run on Android or iOS, will be able to communicate with each other, via a simple Bluetooth connection with a view to offering their owners up-to-date information on their levels of exposure to infection.

At the same time, both of the technology giants have pledged to pay careful attention to issues of data security and confidentiality.

In May, Apple and Google will both launch APIs for developers that ensure interoperability for contact-tracing apps on Android and iOS, which will be downloadable from Google Play and Apple's App Store.