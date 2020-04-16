Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE QUIZ | How clued up are you on everything from food to fashion?

Put your general knowledge to the test with this fun quiz

16 April 2020 - 11:57 By Staff reporters
That look when you know you've picked the right answer.
Image: 123RF/melpomen

On Tuesday, the Sunday Times Lifestyle team livestreamed a fun general knowledge quiz covering topics ranging from food and sport to travel and fashion.

The questions were challenging, the quiz masters and mistresses were charming, and a great time was had by all — especially quiz contestant Lauren Fabian, who won an amazing spot prize in a lucky draw.

Fabian can look forward to enjoying her prize — a three-night stay for two at Motswari Private Game Reserve — after lockdown. This dream getaway, which includes all meals, drinks and two daily game drives, is valued at R42,480*.

If you missed the live event, watch a recording of it here, or put your general knowledge to the test and take the quiz below.

ABOUT MOTSWARI PRIVATE GAME RESERVE

Motswari is a family-owned and operated luxury lodge in the Timbavati and Umbabat Private Nature Reserve. Sharing unfenced borders with the Kruger National Park, it offers incredible game-viewing opportunities including all the Big Five.

With the main camp unfenced, it’s common for guests to have wonderfully wild encounters just steps from their elegant bungalows.

One of the stylish en-suite bungalows at Motswari Private Game Reserve.
Image: Motswari Private Game Reserve

Fifteen en-suite bungalows interspersed in nature mean there are never more than 30 guests present at any given time — not counting the occasional elephant or leopard — making Motswari a sublime, peaceful and private option for a bush escape.

Visit newmarkhotels.com for more information.

Note: The prize value is based on peak-season rates.

