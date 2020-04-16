LIFESTYLE QUIZ | How clued up are you on everything from food to fashion?
Put your general knowledge to the test with this fun quiz
On Tuesday, the Sunday Times Lifestyle team livestreamed a fun general knowledge quiz covering topics ranging from food and sport to travel and fashion.
The questions were challenging, the quiz masters and mistresses were charming, and a great time was had by all — especially quiz contestant Lauren Fabian, who won an amazing spot prize in a lucky draw.
Fabian can look forward to enjoying her prize — a three-night stay for two at Motswari Private Game Reserve — after lockdown. This dream getaway, which includes all meals, drinks and two daily game drives, is valued at R42,480*.
If you missed the live event, watch a recording of it here, or put your general knowledge to the test and take the quiz below.
ABOUT MOTSWARI PRIVATE GAME RESERVE
Motswari is a family-owned and operated luxury lodge in the Timbavati and Umbabat Private Nature Reserve. Sharing unfenced borders with the Kruger National Park, it offers incredible game-viewing opportunities including all the Big Five.
With the main camp unfenced, it’s common for guests to have wonderfully wild encounters just steps from their elegant bungalows.
Fifteen en-suite bungalows interspersed in nature mean there are never more than 30 guests present at any given time — not counting the occasional elephant or leopard — making Motswari a sublime, peaceful and private option for a bush escape.
Visit newmarkhotels.com for more information.
Note: The prize value is based on peak-season rates.