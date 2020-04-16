Lifestyle

WATCH | Raw egg challenge cracks up SA

The result will have you in stitches

16 April 2020 - 09:58 By Unathi Nkanjeni
There is a new challenge in Mzansi shores.
There is a new challenge in Mzansi shores.
Image: 123RF / annete

As if the banana bread pandemic was not enough to deal with during the lockdown, social media users have now moved to individual ingredients - drinking raw eggs.

The egg challenge is the latest craze and it requires participants to either break an egg with their biceps or drink an egg with a scoop of sugar and then chase it down with alcohol.

After completion, the challenger can nominate the next unfortunate candidate.

But the new craze has left some, including comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, puzzled.

Bezuidenhout took to Facebook to express his dislike of the challenge, saying: “A banana bread smell is comforting, but there is nothing comforting about the smell of a raw egg.”

Watch the video below:

WARNING: Video contains strong language

So far, many have been takings shots as the odds are stacked against them when it comes to breaking eggs with their biceps.

Here is a snapshot of some of the results from the viral challenge.

View this post on Instagram

#eggchallenge

A post shared by JOCELYNNE MEYER (@jozzibaby20062) on

View this post on Instagram

Egg challenge of hoe? #eggchallenge #laatjullekry

A post shared by KylaLabuschagne (@off_road_gym_chick) on

MORE

IN PICTURES | Banana bread a favourite with South Africans during lockdown

South Africans are making the best of the 21-day lockdown.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Booze rules: all bets are off in lockdown

There some questions one simply shouldn't ask while permanently housebound, like: 'Is it too early to open a bottle of red?'
Lifestyle
4 days ago

'Don't be afraid of the virus': financial executive on living with Covid-19

Financial executive Andrew McPherson is one of 202 South Africans confirmed by Friday to have Covid-19, after testing positive eight days ago.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Booze rules: all bets are off in lockdown Lifestyle
  2. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Social distancing is the law (and my dream come true) Lifestyle
  4. Redi Tlhabi to stepdaughter Coconut Keltz: 'You have been nothing but love to ... Lifestyle
  5. Stream more than movies and series on Showmax during lockdown Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need