WATCH | Raw egg challenge cracks up SA

As if the banana bread pandemic was not enough to deal with during the lockdown, social media users have now moved to individual ingredients - drinking raw eggs.

The egg challenge is the latest craze and it requires participants to either break an egg with their biceps or drink an egg with a scoop of sugar and then chase it down with alcohol.

After completion, the challenger can nominate the next unfortunate candidate.

But the new craze has left some, including comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, puzzled.

Bezuidenhout took to Facebook to express his dislike of the challenge, saying: “A banana bread smell is comforting, but there is nothing comforting about the smell of a raw egg.”

Watch the video below:

WARNING: Video contains strong language