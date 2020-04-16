WHO launches Messenger chatbot to tackle fake Covid-19 news

This "Health Alert" interactive service was made with support from Sprinklr, a software company working on creating tools to manage customer experiences on social media platforms, and is free to use. It can be accessed on the WHO's official Facebook profile; users just need to tap the "Send Message" button at the top of the page.

With this tool, the WHO joins organisations like UNICEF, Argentina's Ministry of Health, the Government of France and more health groups that have already launched Messenger-based experiences.

According to the organization, offering tools as such to the public "critical as widespread misinformation can create unnecessary fear and panic in this already trying time."