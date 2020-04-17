Princess Beatrice postpones May wedding over Covid-19: report

They were set to wed at London’s St James’s Palace on May 29, and the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth was then to host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The reception was later cancelled as a result of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 140,000 lives globally since it broke out last December.

Now, according to People, the couple have decided to cancel the ceremony until the crisis is over.

A spokesperson for the couple said Beatrice and Edoardo “aren't even thinking of their wedding at this stage” and have no plans to “switch venues” or host a bigger wedding.