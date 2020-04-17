Princess Beatrice postpones May wedding over Covid-19: report
Beatrice, ninth in line to the British throne, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to wed at London’s St James’s Palace on May 29
Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly cancelled their royal wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They were set to wed at London’s St James’s Palace on May 29, and the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth was then to host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.
The reception was later cancelled as a result of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 140,000 lives globally since it broke out last December.
Now, according to People, the couple have decided to cancel the ceremony until the crisis is over.
A spokesperson for the couple said Beatrice and Edoardo “aren't even thinking of their wedding at this stage” and have no plans to “switch venues” or host a bigger wedding.
According to the representative, the couple will rearrange their wedding plans later.
Beatrice, 31, ninth in line to the throne, is a granddaughter of the queen and the cousin of princes William and Harry.
She became engaged to property developer Mozzi, 37, in Italy last September.
Unlike her sister Eugenie, who wed wine merchant Jack Brooksbank amid typical royal pomp and pageantry at Windsor Castle in 2018, Beatrice had planned a more low-key event.