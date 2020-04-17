Lifestyle

Princess Beatrice postpones May wedding over Covid-19: report

Beatrice, ninth in line to the British throne, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to wed at London’s St James’s Palace on May 29

17 April 2020 - 10:50 By staff reporter
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly postponed their wedding until the Covid-19 crisis is over.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly postponed their wedding until the Covid-19 crisis is over.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly cancelled their royal wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They were set to wed at London’s St James’s Palace on May 29, and the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth was then to host a private reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The reception was later cancelled as a result of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 140,000 lives globally since it broke out last December. 

Now, according to People, the couple have decided to cancel the ceremony until the crisis is over.

A spokesperson for the couple said Beatrice and Edoardo “aren't even thinking of their wedding at this stage” and have no plans to “switch venues” or host a bigger wedding.

Princess Beatrice scales back wedding plans in the wake of coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter has cancelled her wedding reception due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May because of coronavirus.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

According to the representative, the couple will rearrange their wedding plans later. 

Beatrice, 31, ninth in line to the throne, is a granddaughter of the queen and the cousin of princes William and Harry.

She became engaged to property developer Mozzi, 37, in Italy last September.

Unlike her sister Eugenie, who wed wine merchant Jack Brooksbank amid typical royal pomp and pageantry at Windsor Castle in 2018, Beatrice had planned a more low-key event. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Queen's granddaughter Beatrice to marry in May

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is to marry Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London later this year, Buckingham ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Princess Beatrice is engaged. Check out her gorgeous ring!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, is engaged to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Free printable pattern: how to sew a DIY face mask, step-by-step Health & Sex
  2. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Raw egg challenge cracks up SA Lifestyle
  4. Organisers announce new date for this year's Vodacom Durban July Lifestyle
  5. What's new to stream on Showmax Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need