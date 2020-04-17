WATCH | 'Sweet' Harry, Meghan spotted delivering meals in LA

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan handed out meals to sick people in Los Angeles, in their first known public activity since moving to California at the start of the state's coronavirus lockdown.

The pair, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family, first volunteered with Project Angel Food on Sunday, delivering food to people living with chronic illnesses.

"They were here Easter Sunday, and then they surprised us on Wednesday," said communications manager Anne-Marie Williams.

"They handed out to 20 of our clients, and they rocked their worlds."