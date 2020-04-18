LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 23: Watch Global Citizen's 'One World: Together at Home' special

Boasting more star power than any other live-streamed event, One World: Together at Home is going to be the most-talked about thing on the internet this weekend — together with Covid-19 of course.

The two go-hand-in-hand as this virtual entertainment extravaganza, which was masterminded by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, hopes to drum up support and funds for the frontline health-care workers fighting the pandemic.

The six-hour special, which airs tonight (April 18) at 8pm, will be hosted by funnymen Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert; it'll feature musical performances and appearances by some of the globe's biggest celebrities.