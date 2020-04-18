LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 23: Watch Global Citizen's 'One World: Together at Home' special
This six-hour entertainment special promises appearances from loads of local and international celebs. Here's how to watch it in SA
Boasting more star power than any other live-streamed event, One World: Together at Home is going to be the most-talked about thing on the internet this weekend — together with Covid-19 of course.
The two go-hand-in-hand as this virtual entertainment extravaganza, which was masterminded by the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, hopes to drum up support and funds for the frontline health-care workers fighting the pandemic.
The six-hour special, which airs tonight (April 18) at 8pm, will be hosted by funnymen Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert; it'll feature musical performances and appearances by some of the globe's biggest celebrities.
Local A-listers set to take part include Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Nomzamo Mbatha and Sho Madjozi.
They will join international stars like Chris Martin, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes and Usher.
Wondering where you can watch it? Starting at 8pm, it'll be live-streamed on TimesLIVE and various social media platforms, and broadcast on Vuzu (DStv channel 116).
Global Citizen has announced that repeats of the special will also be aired throughout Sunday. Catch it on DStv Now and Showmax at 2am, E! (DStv channel 124) at 6pm and MTV Africa (DStv channel 130) and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 9pm.
BET (DStv Channel 129) and Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) will air another repeat on April 20 at 4.30pm.
• From gripping series to watch to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.