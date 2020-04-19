Lifestyle

Game Review

'Animal Crossing: New Horizon' is the perfect lockdown distraction

We've never needed an island escape like we do now. This addictive Switch game provides it

19 April 2020 - 00:00

If only there was a desert island to get away to in a time of lockdown. Well, there is, and for 5,000 Nook miles, it's yours. Animal Crossing: New Horizon was always going to be a big hit.

It's the fifth in the series of a beloved franchise and the online communities were abuzz for months before its release, though no-one expected it would become the fastest-selling Switch game ever in Japan and the UK. It unwittingly cracked the perfect timing of a global pandemic when playing games indoors is encouraged and people want to roam free on their own island...

