Covid-19 is teaching us that we ain't as smart as we think

I am reminded of one of my favourite legends involving the erstwhile emperor of Rome, Marcus Aurelius. The legend goes that he employed a servant whose sole purpose was to wait until someone bowed down to him or showered him with praise. The servant would then whisper in his ear: "You're only a man. Only a man."

I cannot afford a servant to remind me daily that I'm a halfwit but I need the reminders. This is why I grabbed pad and pencil and compiled a list of examples of how much of a nitwit I am.

My inner Aurelius servant reminded me that in my 48 years of life, I still have not managed to spell some common words. You can't go around calling people stupid when you can't spell "rhythm", "renaissance" or "bourgeois" without the help of Spellchecker. And when I try to spell "Libya" freehand, I always almost spell a female anatomical part.

Comrade Brother Leader would be unimpressed. My inner Aurelius servant also reminded me that my knowledge of the geography of my own continent is on life support at Tembisa Hospital. Until recently, I would have bet the children's education fund that Cameroon is officially a West African nation.

With this column I challenge you, dear reader, to participate in this challenge to remind yourself of your own blind spots and why you need to stop taking your strong opinions so seriously. Let's call it the #AureliusServant Challenge.

After my own exercise I found myself in the middle of yet another heated debate about the appropriateness of shutting down liquor outlets to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This is when my inner Aurelius servant whispered to me: "No one should take seriously the opinions of a man who spills ice cubes from the ice dispenser and then kicks them under the fridge."

I immediately logged off, retired to my lounge to sip on some homemade pineapple wine like a true South African drunk.