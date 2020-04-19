Series Review

Gory but poignant series 'Primal' reimagines life in the Stone Age

The five-part series takes a look at what human life at the beginning of everything may have been like — and could return to now on some levels

What happens after the Covid-19 lockdown ends? The apocalyptic Cassandras seem to think we'll all be living in a dog-eat-dog world. Cooler heads believe the world will certainly be changed in significant ways as far as economics and sociology are concerned.



Both sides tend to look to the past to find ways of navigating the future, but how far back should we go? To before the internet, social media, Amazon and Apple, or further still to some agrarian pre-Industrial Revolution Utopia? ..