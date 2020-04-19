Review

'Tigertail': this strength of this moving immigration tale is in its universality

Director Alan Yang brings some fresh perspective to well-trodden territory with this touching film about leaving one's homeland in pursuit of the American Dream

Alan Yang is known as the writer and producer of offbeat sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and Aziz Ansari's comedy drama Master of None. Fans of the latter will remember an episode in which Yang and Ansari examined the poignant stories of their parents - first-generation Asian immigrants who left their lives in Taiwan and India for a better life in the US.



For his feature film debut, Tigertail, Yang has extended that exploration with a story inspired by his father's journey from Taiwan to the US that treads some well-trodden territory with a fresh perspective...