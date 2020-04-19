Why do people buy in to crazy coronavirus conspiracy theories?

As Covid-19 spreads around the world, so too does fake news and myths about malevolent forces causing the pandemic, writes Monique Verduyn

Perhaps it was when Woody Harrelson linked 5G networks to the coronavirus pandemic. Or it might have been the creepy man from Cape Town with an earbud up his nose who claimed in a viral video that Covid-19 test kits are contaminated (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-04-07-steven-birch-appears-in-court-over-fake-news-video-on-covid-19-tests/).



Possibly the final straw was Jesus versus Satan: The Origins of Coronavirus, a book that appeared briefly on Amazon before mercifully being taken down for violating content guidelines. Whatever. Something inside me broke...