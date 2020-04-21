'I do,' say Florence and Fred, as photographer shoots Lego 'wedding' during lockdown

He shared the journey to creating the magical wedding day on his website, including the behind-the-scenes pictures.

The lucky couple Florence and Fred's big day took a lot to put together in terms of setting up the venue and conducting the pre-shoot on the beach, with perfect skies and sunset.

“I started Florence and Fred's wedding journey with a pre-shoot on the beach during sunset in front of my computer screen after I typed sunset into google. As you can see from the photo, we were blessed with that incredible sky,” he shared on his website.

Florence and Fred's wedding came complete with guests, drone shots of their big day and an after-party during which guests observed the regulations of the lockdown by allowing “4-5 guests on the dance floor”.

Here's a look at some of the pictures.