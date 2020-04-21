Join round 2 of the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night on April 24 at 8pm

Life in lockdown. Week 4

Average wake-up time? Just before lunch.

Daily fridge visits? Not enough fingers and toes to keep track.

If this is you, we’re here to help — the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night is just what you need!

Join our Sunday Times host Aspasia Karras along with quiz mistresses Elizabeth Sleith, Jennifer Platt, Hilary Biller, Sharon Armstrong and Sue de Groot, and quiz masters BBK, Yolisa Mkele and Thomas Falkiner as they put you through your paces, test your wit and challenge your knowledge about sport, fashion, travel, literature, food, motoring, music and the world ... online and from the comfort of your couch.

Date: Friday, April 24 2020

Time: 8pm

Cost: free

Dress code: (Are pj’s considered smart-casual nowadays?)

