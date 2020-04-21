WATCH | Meghan Markle opens up about her new Disney elephant doccie

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has opened up about her work on the Disney+ documentary Elephants following her triumphant return to the small screen.

Meghan narrated the documentary, now streaming on the channel, which details an elephant herd's epic journey through the Kalahari Desert over an eight-month period.

In a rare interview clip shared by Disney+, the duchess shares her admiration for the animals and her excitement to be involved in the project.

The clip also included snippets from the documentary, all narrated by the duchess.