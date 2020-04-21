Lifestyle

WATCH | Meghan Markle opens up about her new Disney elephant doccie

21 April 2020 - 15:09 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Duchess of Sussex narrates the new Disney+ documentary 'Elephant'.
Image: ABC News/Frame Grab via Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has opened up about her work on the Disney+ documentary Elephants following her triumphant return to the small screen.

Meghan narrated the documentary, now streaming on the channel, which details an elephant herd's epic journey through the Kalahari Desert over an eight-month period.

In a rare interview clip shared by Disney+, the duchess shares her admiration for the animals and her excitement to be involved in the project.

The clip also included snippets from the documentary, all narrated by the duchess.

WATCH | The duchess of Sussex opens up on her involvement in 'Elephant'.

“I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be part of bringing the story of elephants to life. These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected," says the duchess.

“I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.

“I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way.”

The video was met with excitement online, with many praising the duchess for her narrating skills and sharing their excitement to watch the documentary.

This is Meghan's first project since Megxit, with proceeds going to Elephants Without Borders.

• 'Elephant' is available for streaming on Disney+.

