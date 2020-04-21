Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down Meghan question

Naomi Campbell sneaked in a question on the duchess's move to the US with her husband and son

21 April 2020 - 11:14 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Tennis champion Serena Williams has hilariously shut down questions on her friend Meghan Markle's move to LA during an interview with Naomi Campbell.
Image: YouTube screengrab

Tennis legend Serena Williams has proven mum's the word when she hilariously refused to be drawn into a discussion on friend Meghan Markle's recent move to LA.

Serena and her sister Venus were guests on British supermodel Naomi Campbell's YouTube show No Filter with Naomi where they discussed an array of issues — including the Duchess of Sussex's current whereabouts.

The 23-times Grand Slam singles champion and her husband were guests at Markle's lavish 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The fun interview began with a discussion on where the sisters were isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic and their thoughts on the impact the virus would have on sporting events and their careers.

Matters soon turned to fashion and Campbell used the opportunity to try to grill Serena on Markle's move to the US with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

WATCH: Naomi Campbell's full interview with Williams sisters.

Serena, however, refused to be drawn in, hilariously denying that she knew the duchess or had ever heard of her.

“Don't know what you're talking about, don't know nothing about that ... never seen her, never heard of her, don't know her,” a cheeky Serena told Campbell, much to the model's amusement.

The Williams sisters also spoke at length about training, their careers over the years and the challenges they faced as black tennis players.

