Bond, don't box: four rules for playing video games with your kids during lockdown

Entertaining children is a difficult business and that's when everything is normal. Trying to keep those lovable Tasmanian Devils busy during a national lockdown is a skill that probably requires a PhD.

That's where gaming comes in. Whether it was groups of neighbourhood kids gathered around the arcade machine at the local shop in days gone by, or working professionals who bet on the outcome of their home Fifa tournaments, playing video games will always be a fun way to bond — provided you do it right.

Games are a tense business. Once you get sucked in, tempers are liable to flare more than a pair of bellbottoms and things get taken very personally. To keep any fighting onscreen where it belongs, follow these golden rules:

1. STEER CLEAR OF COMPETITION

If you decided on playing game modes that pit you against your child instead of being on the same side, then it won't be long before they start dreaming of getting you on the wrong side of a continental pillow.

More importantly, you're trying to raise a child, not an adversary, so if you're going to playWWE 2k20, take turns picking teams and achieve your royal rumble dreams together.

2. RPG S WORK BETTER

A big part of the fun of gaming is getting sucked into a world that you emerge from three days later with pizza stuck to your leg. RPGs (role-playing games) give you that opportunity.