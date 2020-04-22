Michelle Obama 'excited' to get kids reading as she launches read-along series

The former First Lady will share some of her favourite children's books for Mondays with Michelle Obama, in partnership with PBS Kids, Penguin Young Readers and Random House Children's Books.

The four-week series kicked off at noon EST on Monday, April 21, with Obama reading Julia Donaldson's The Gruffalo to hundreds of thousands of people stuck at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere," she said in a statement.

"At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I'm excited to give kids a chance to practise their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break)."

Additional installments of Mondays with Michelle Obama will include readings of Tom Fletcher's There's a Dragon in Your Book (April 27); Eliza Wheeler's Miss Maple's Seeds (May 4); as well as Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar (May 11).