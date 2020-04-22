WATCH | Celebs, activists, leaders come together for 'Earth Day Live'
The three-day event will feature musical performances, discussions and interviews
A slew of eco-friendly artists and celebrities will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a three-day livestream concert running from April 22-24.
Earth Day Live, organised by youth climate activists, will feature musical performances and DJ sets by Questlove, Moby, Talib Kweli, Jason Mraz, Angélique Kidjo, Emily Wells, Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, Jack Johnson, Beverly Bond, Madame Gandhi and Soul Clap among others.
Additionally, each day of the anniversary event will focus on a different aspect of the fight against climate change.
Earth Day Live kick today with a day of festivities dedicated to "amplifying the voice of indigenous leaders and youth climate activists who are leading the movement to halt the climate crisis."
The livestream event will continue on Thursday, April 23 with special programming by Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition, during which participants will discuss the importance of restructuring the global economy.
Earth Day Live will conclude on Friday, April 24 by raising awareness about "the urgency of political change through a nationwide youth voter registration day."
"The fights against the coronavirus and the climate crisis go hand-in-hand, and as we work to flatten the curve of this pandemic, we must strive toward the longer term goal of building a society rooted in sustainability and justice," organisers of the event said in a statement.
Also participating in Earth Day Live are various personalities like Al Gore, Joaquin Phoenix, John Kerry, Jane Fonda, Stacey Abrams, Rep Lauren Underwood, Rev William J Barber II, Bill McKibben, Matt McGorry and Dr. Sweta Chakraborty — most of whom will lead discussions with prominent scientists about the climate emergency.
For instance, New York magazine deputy editor and The Uninhabitable Earth author David Wallace Wells will lead a discussion with climate psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon during the three-day event.
Earth Day Live will be livestreamed on the event's official website as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch.