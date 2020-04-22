WATCH | Celebs, activists, leaders come together for 'Earth Day Live'

A slew of eco-friendly artists and celebrities will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a three-day livestream concert running from April 22-24.

Earth Day Live, organised by youth climate activists, will feature musical performances and DJ sets by Questlove, Moby, Talib Kweli, Jason Mraz, Angélique Kidjo, Emily Wells, Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, Jack Johnson, Beverly Bond, Madame Gandhi and Soul Clap among others.

Additionally, each day of the anniversary event will focus on a different aspect of the fight against climate change.

Earth Day Live kick today with a day of festivities dedicated to "amplifying the voice of indigenous leaders and youth climate activists who are leading the movement to halt the climate crisis."