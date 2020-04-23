LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 28: Listen to Philip Pullman read his famed fantasy novel 'Northern Lights'

Lyra and her dæmon moved through the darkening hall, taking care to keep to one side, out of sight of the kitchen ...

Thus reads the opening sentence of Philip Pullman's Northern Lights, the first book in the acclaimed UK author's His Dark Materials trilogy.

Revered by critics, condemned by the Catholic church, relished by thousands: Pullman's 1995 classic entered the global literary sphere with a purpose that skriks for niks.

It introduced us to a parallel universe in which feisty 12-year-old Oxford-based Lyra Belacqua has to journey to the Arctic in search of her missing friend Roger and imprisoned uncle, the imposing Lord Asriel, embroiled in experimenting with a mystifying substance known as “Dust”.

A quarter of a century later and the knighted writer's creation remains as captivating and thought-provoking as ever.