Lifestyle

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 28: Listen to Philip Pullman read his famed fantasy novel 'Northern Lights'

This classic transcends all notions of so-called age limitations, making it an audio book for the whole family

23 April 2020 - 06:02 By Mila de Villiers
Listen to Philip Pullman reading 'Northern Lights', the first book in the 'His Dark Materials' trilogy.
Listen to Philip Pullman reading 'Northern Lights', the first book in the 'His Dark Materials' trilogy.
Image: MJ Kim/Getty Images

Lyra and her dæmon moved through the darkening hall, taking care to keep to one side, out of sight of the kitchen ...

Thus reads the opening sentence of Philip Pullman's Northern Lights, the first book in the acclaimed UK author's His Dark Materials trilogy.

Revered by critics, condemned by the Catholic church, relished by thousands: Pullman's 1995 classic entered the global literary sphere with a purpose that skriks for niks.

It introduced us to a parallel universe in which feisty 12-year-old Oxford-based Lyra Belacqua has to journey to the Arctic in search of her missing friend Roger and imprisoned uncle, the imposing Lord Asriel, embroiled in experimenting with a mystifying substance known as “Dust”.

A quarter of a century later and the knighted writer's creation remains as captivating and thought-provoking as ever.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 16: Let a celeb read your kid a bedtime story

The #SaveWithStories Instagram campaign features wonderful tales told by stars like Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Aided by her dæmon (a sentient manifestation of a person's innermost self that takes the form of an animal) Pantalaimon, the panserbjørn (armoured bear) Iorek Byrnison, witch queen Serafina Pekkala and Texan aëronaut Lee Scoresby, Lyra's quest to find Roger and Lord Asriel reveals sinister truths about the authoritarian theocracy they're ruled by.

Ultimately science confronts religion in this children's fantasy/steampunk novel that transcends any and all notions of so-called age limitations.

Yes, this is one for the whole family.

And no, you don't need a hard copy — thanks to Audible, you can listen to a reading of the book by the author himself.

Click here for a solid 10 hours and 45 minutes of immersing yourself in the world of Lyra and co — a world that will linger in your mind long after Pullman’s final, richly delivered coda.

Lekker luister!

• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our “Life in Lockdown” series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 5: Read these coronavirus-inspired short stories

Lose yourself in this collection of beautifully-written fiction by some of SA's most talented storytellers like Fred Khumalo and Paige Nick
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Lockdown & listen

Alone at home, Jennifer Platt compiles the best picks from a new batch of audiobooks
Books
2 weeks ago

Nine great books that'll allow you to travel vicariously

Physical travel is tricky for now, but you can still explore the world through the written word
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  2. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  3. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down Meghan question Lifestyle
  5. SA googles home brewing to beat the booze ban Food

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...