Miriam Makeba's hit 'Pata Pata' gets reboot to spread info about Covid-19

The world-famous song Pata Pata, a South African dance hit from 1967, is being re-released with new lyrics to spread information about coronavirus to vulnerable communities.

Meaning "touch touch" in Xhosa, "Pata Pata" was written by Grammy-winning singer Miriam Makeba who named it after a dance move popular in Johannesburg at the time.

The new version sung by Beninese artist Angelique Kidjo includes lyrics such as, "We need to keep our hands clean so 'no-Pata Pata'... Don't touch your face, keep distance please and 'no-Pata Pata'".

It will be played on more than 15 radio stations across African countries on Thursday, said the UN Children's Agency (Unicef), which organised the release.

"It sounds so simple and yet it's still really difficult to get information out to people in the most remote areas or to people who aren't online," said Unicef spokesman James Elder.

"Radio does the trick every time," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.