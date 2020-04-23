'No holds barred' biopic film about Whitney Houston in the works

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Bohemian Rhapsody and The Two Popes has been lined up to write and co-produce a new feature film on the life of Whitney Houston.

Anthony McCarten will join forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-award winner Clive Davis, the man who signed the star to her first recording contract, according to Deadline.

They are negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the website reported. Meghie retweeted the Deadline story.

McCarten, 58, has had a series of hits in recent years — all biopics. They include The Dark Hours (2017), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and The Two Popes (2019).