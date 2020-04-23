Lifestyle

'No holds barred' biopic film about Whitney Houston in the works

23 April 2020 - 10:57 By AFP Relaxnews
The late Whitney Houston remains one of the great voices of RnB and popular music in the last 30 years.
The late Whitney Houston remains one of the great voices of RnB and popular music in the last 30 years.
Image: AFP/Abdelhak Senna

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Bohemian Rhapsody and The Two Popes has been lined up to write and co-produce a new feature film on the life of Whitney Houston.

Anthony McCarten will join forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-award winner Clive Davis, the man who signed the star to her first recording contract, according to Deadline.

They are negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the website reported. Meghie retweeted the Deadline story.

McCarten, 58, has had a series of hits in recent years — all biopics. They include The Dark Hours (2017), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), and The Two Popes (2019).

LISTEN | 'Coronavirus Rhapsody': comic updates Queen hit for the 'Rona era

American comedian Dana Jay Bein's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' parody is helping music lovers keep their spirits up as they lie low during the pandemic
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Houston died in 2012 aged 48, drowning in her bathtub after ingesting a large amount of cocaine.

Despite a career marked by drug addiction, she remains one of the great voices of RnB and popular music in the last 30 years.

Two recent documentaries have lifted the veil on previously taboo aspects of the life of the woman who learnt her scales in a gospel choir in Newark, New Jersey.

Whitney provided testimony that Houston had been sexually assaulted in her youth by a much older cousin.

While Whitney: Can I Be Me referred to the singer's love affair with another woman, Robyn Crawford, which she hid for much of her adult life.

“I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis told Deadline, describing the screenplay as “no holds barred, musically rich”.

Director Meghie made a name for herself in 2016 with a critically acclaimed debut film, Jean of the Joneses (2016), a low-budget family comedy.

Since then, she has directed three other feature films, the latest being The Photograph.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Michael Jackson tops list of dead celebs coining it

The late 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson has topped the list for the seventh time.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Your bumper guide to the best movies and series to stream during lockdown

Thank heavens for streaming services, which have a plethora of options to keep everyone entertained and distracted
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars to feature in virtual PlayOn Fest

The festival will stream for 72 hours straight from Friday to Sunday and will feature past musical performances from more than 65 artists.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  2. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  3. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down Meghan question Lifestyle
  5. SA googles home brewing to beat the booze ban Food

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...