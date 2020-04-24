Catch Post Malone perform 'Nirvana, fan favourites' in virtual concert
Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, has given the online event, which aims to raise fund for Covid-19 relief, a thumbs up
Night owls looking for some entertainment are in for a treat: US rapper Post Malone is set to perform a selection of "Nirvana hits and fan favourites" in a live broadcast from his home at midnight tonight via his YouTube channel.
Throughout the Nirvana tribute concert, the Hollywood's Bleeding vocalist will be raising funds for the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.
Viewers will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream by using the "donate" button on the top right-hand side of the screen, while Google will be matching all donations up to $5-million (about R95-million).
Details about the tribute concert are still scarce at this state, although Malone encouraged his fans on social media to text him for additional information.
The singer-songwriter also released a 24-second teaser for the livestream, in which he is seen rehearsing with his acoustic guitar.
Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, praised Malone for the tribute concert on Instagram, also pointing out how Cobain's music continues to resonate during this time in self-isolation.
"Thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this f****ing covid-19 virus. I approve the usage. Good luck mr malone," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working =🙌 inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.
Malone has reportedly been working on his much-anticipated fourth studio album, since pausing his Hollywood's Bleeding tour in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.
His manager, Dre London, took to social media in March to confirm that the award-winning musician has been using this time in quarantine to work on music material for the follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding.
"I'm sorry I can't stay away from my brother Posty! I'll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode," he wrote, adding that if "[they] don't connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer?"
Malone first alluded to his fourth studio album back in January, when he told Rolling Stone that he was planning on releasing the full-length version in 2020.