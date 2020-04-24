Catch Post Malone perform 'Nirvana, fan favourites' in virtual concert

Night owls looking for some entertainment are in for a treat: US rapper Post Malone is set to perform a selection of "Nirvana hits and fan favourites" in a live broadcast from his home at midnight tonight via his YouTube channel.

Throughout the Nirvana tribute concert, the Hollywood's Bleeding vocalist will be raising funds for the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Viewers will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream by using the "donate" button on the top right-hand side of the screen, while Google will be matching all donations up to $5-million (about R95-million).

Details about the tribute concert are still scarce at this state, although Malone encouraged his fans on social media to text him for additional information.

The singer-songwriter also released a 24-second teaser for the livestream, in which he is seen rehearsing with his acoustic guitar.