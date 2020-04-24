Lifestyle

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 29: join us for an online quiz and you could win big

Don't miss the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night tonight. It's free, will be great fun, and there's a post-lockdown getaway worth R11,200 up for grabs

24 April 2020 - 00:00 By Staff reporter
Take part in the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night on Friday, April 24 at 8pm.
Image: 123RF/Natalya Vladimirova

Which five-letter word starting with b and ending with d describes just about everyone in lockdown right now? If you know the answer, chances are you'll dominate the scoreboard during our online Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night.

Hosted by Aspasia Karras, this challenging quiz will be live-streamed on the Arena Events website tonight (Friday April 24). So round up your family and friends to build a virtual team and get ready to outsmart your fellow trivia enthusiasts from around the country.

Some of your favourite Sunday Times authors and editors will be testing your knowledge about sport, fashion, travel, literature, food, motoring, music and more.

We'll also be giving away a fantastic spot prize to one lucky quiz contestant during a random draw.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN

Tonight's spot prize is a two-night, post-lockdown getaway for two at Tintswalo at Boulders Boutique Villa worth R11,200.

This upmarket destination in Simon’s Town, Cape Town, offers unobstructed views across the world-famous Boulders Beach penguin colony and the ocean.

Paying homage to maritime history, each of the luxurious suites at Tintswalo at Boulders Boutique Villa are named after famous ships.
Image: Supplied

The villa boasts nine luxurious suites, with the option of a children's suite, as well as a heated pool with sea views and a wind-protected courtyard with a fire pit.

HOW TO JOIN THE FUN

Simply register for the quiz here — it's FREE!

Then head on over to the Arena Events website tonight to take part; the quiz kicks off at 8pm.

 From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

