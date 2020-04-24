Lifestyle

12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now

Every night is movie night

24 April 2020 - 14:08
Sponsored
Escape from reality by watching these movies on Showmax and DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Every night is movie night, at least for the foreseeable feature. Switch off notifications, change out of your business pyjamas and settle in for some old-fashioned escapism with these movies on Showmax and DStv Now.

 

Shazam!

Watch Shazam! on Showmax and DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Billy Batson is a teenage foster kid who can turn into grown-up superhero Shazam, complete with superpowers. Of course, with great power comes the inevitable great enemy, and Billy, aka Shazam, needs to get a handle on his abilities ASAP if he’s to fight the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana.

Watch it on: Showmax, DStv Now

How to get Showmax

Don’t miss out on the chance to get Showmax for three months for only R149, instead of R99 per month. That's a 50% discount.  

Get the deal now >>>

Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham drive this epic spin-off to the Fast franchise. They team up to stop a fierce Idris Elba, a mercenary with a deadly virus.

Watch it on: DStv Now

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens of Bricksburg – or should we say, Apocalypseburg? – are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.

Watch it on: Showmax, DStv Now

What is DStv Now?

DStv Now is the online version of DStv and with it, DStv subscribers are able to watch their favourite channels on just about any device. With DStv Now, subscribers see all the same channels they do on their decoder at home, but on their smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer, smart TV or XBox.

Sign up here and start watching DStv online >>>

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The amazing ensemble cast return for the ultimate superhero showdown of the X-Men franchise. After a space mission goes wrong, Jean is consumed by a cosmic force, transforming her into the Dark Phoenix, their most powerful enemy yet.

Watch it on: DStv Now

 

Little

Watch 'Little' on DStv Now.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

Regina Hall learns hard lessons in this comedy. A mean tech mogul gets what’s coming to her when she is cursed and turned into her 13-year-old self on the eve of her biggest deal.

Watch it on: DStv Now

 

Little Italy

An aspiring chef returns home to Toronto's Little Italy, where she's drawn into her crazy family's antics and feud with a rival pizza restaurant. Things hot up when she falls for her dad's sworn enemy's son. Starring Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen. 

Watch it on: Showmax

 

The Hustle

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway are a hilarious on-screen duo. They play a pair of con women who prey on men who've done women wrong in the past.

Watch it on: Showmax

 

Venom

Watch Venom on DStv.
Image: Supplied/DStv Now

 Tom Hardy embodies a comic book icon in this superhero epic. When alien symbiotes arrive on earth a failed reporter bonds with one of the entities to become the anti-hero Venom.

Watch it on: DStv

 

Second Act

A big box store worker, played by Jennifer Lopez, reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do in this comedy-drama.

Watch it on: Showmax, DStv Now

 

The House with a Clock in its Walls

The House with a Clock in its Walls on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Ten-year-old orphan Lewis Barnavelt goes to live with his strange uncle (Jack Black) in a creaky old house whose walls contain mysterious tick-tocking magic. When Lewis accidentally disturbs the dead, the sleepy town comes alive with witchery.

Watch it on: Showmax

 

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

A family relocates to a rural area and discover a mysterious burial ground near their home. When tragedy strikes, it sets off a chain of events that unleashes evil on the family. A reimagining of the Stephen King horror novel. 

Watch it on: Showmax, The 1989 original is also on Showmax.

 

Paddington 2

'Paddington 2' is now available for streaming on Showmax.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

In this fun sequel, Paddington has settled into his life with the Browns. He picks up some odd jobs to make enough money to buy the gift he has picked out for his aunt. But when the gift is stolen, he has to find the thief.

Watch it on: Showmax, DStv Now

Other ways to get Showmax 

New customers get a 14-day free trial and then pay R99 per month. DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax free – visit showmax.com to sign up. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay R49 per month.

This article was paid for by DStv Now and Showmax.

