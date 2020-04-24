WATCH | The Rolling Stones release first single since 2012, 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones on Thursday released their first new original music since 2012, a single aptly named Living in a Ghost Town.

Frontman Mick Jagger announced the surprise release on Twitter, saying, "The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song — Living In A Ghost Town — we thought would resonate through the times we're living in."

Speaking to Apple Music moments later, Jagger said he and Keith Richards wrote the song over a year ago, but that it was uncannily fitting to current times.

"It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things," he said.