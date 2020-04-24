Lifestyle

WATCH | The Rolling Stones release first single since 2012, 'Living in a Ghost Town'

Lead singer Mick Jagger said the song "would resonate through the times we're living in"

24 April 2020 - 12:57 By AFP Relaxnews
The Rolling Stones.
The Rolling Stones.
Image: Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones on Thursday released their first new original music since 2012, a single aptly named Living in a Ghost Town.

Frontman Mick Jagger announced the surprise release on Twitter, saying, "The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song — Living In A Ghost Town — we thought would resonate through the times we're living in."

Speaking to Apple Music moments later, Jagger said he and Keith Richards wrote the song over a year ago, but that it was uncannily fitting to current times.

"It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things," he said.

"It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak... I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes."

Before releasing the moody song heavy on twang, Jagger tweaked some of the lyrics to fit the contemporary moment.

"Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark," Jagger said. "So I slightly rewrote it. I didn't have to rewrite very much, to be honest. It's very much how I originally did it."

The 76-year-old sings of chaos and destruction and the seemingly infinite loneliness of isolation.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 23: Watch Global Citizen's 'One World: Together at Home' special

This six-hour entertainment special promises appearances from loads of local and international celebs. Here's how to watch it in SA
Lifestyle
6 days ago

"Life was so beautiful / Then we all got locked down," Jagger sings.

"Please let this be over / Stuck in a world without end."

Also speaking to Apple Music, Richards said the song was cut in 2019 at a Los Angeles studio and re-worked for release recently.

"It's sort of eerie when suddenly it's coming to life," he said, adding that he'd been thinking the pandemic was an appropriate time for release.

"Then Mick called me and said the same thing and that great minds think alike."

The iconic British rockers have spent much of the past two decades touring, though the coronavirus halted those plans.

Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars to feature in virtual PlayOn Fest

The festival will stream for 72 hours straight from Friday to Sunday and will feature past musical performances from more than 65 artists.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The band was set to play 15 shows across North America starting May 8, but all have been postponed due to the pandemic.

Living in a Ghost Town is the Stones' first original work since 2012's Doom and Gloom and One More Shot came out on the greatest hits album GRRR!

The band hasn't released an original album since 2005's A Bigger Bang but have said they've slowly been working on a new collection over the past several years.

Over the weekend, the Stones headlined a marathon virtual concert put on by the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Appearing ageless, Jagger delivered the classic You Can't Always Get What You Want, as his fellow Stones played from their respective homes, including a grinning Charlie Watts on the air drums.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sho Madjozi, Black Coffee & Cassper Nyovest join Global Citizen's Covid-19 relief TV special

The historic gig is going to be MASSIVE!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Musicians can livestream their acts during lockdown, but can they make a living?

Sandiso Ngubane (aka rapper Mx Blouse) reflects on the challenges the coronavirus pandemic is presenting for musicians, DJs and event promoters
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  2. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  3. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  4. WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down Meghan question Lifestyle
  5. SA googles home brewing to beat the booze ban Food

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem