Prince William and Kate share cute 'Instagram vs reality' snaps of their son

All the photos were taken this month by Kate at the family's home in eastern England where they are staying during the coronavirus lockdown, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, and last month the family released a video of them joining a nationwide applause of thanks to the nation's healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, Kate disclosed they had been home-schooling the children, but had not let them have a break during the Easter holidays.

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she told BBC TV.

Louis's birthday celebrations come just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated her 94th birthday. - Reuters

• Additional reporting by staff reporter