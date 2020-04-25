Challenge yourself: can you nail this fun general knowledge quiz?
Test your knowledge of all things lifestyle-related, from pop culture and literature to food and language
What three-letter word starts with f and ends with n? Hint: It's a word that describes the experience had by all who took part in the virtual Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night on Friday, and especially by the winner of the evening's lucky draw*.
If you know the answer, but missed out on the livestreamed event, watch the recording of it here.
Better yet, put your general knowledge to the test and take the quiz below. The challenging questions cover everything from pop culture and literature to food and language.
CONGRATS TO OUR LUCKY WINNER
Congratulations to contestant Lunghi Baloyi, who won a spot prize during the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night, which was livestreamed on April 24.
Baloyi has won a two-night, post-lockdown getaway for two at Tintswalo at Boulders Boutique Villa worth R11,200.
This upmarket destination in Simon’s Town, Cape Town, offers unobstructed views across the world-famous Boulders Beach penguin colony and the ocean. The villa boasts nine luxurious suites, with the option of a children's suite, as well as a heated pool with sea views and a wind-protected courtyard with a fire pit.
For more information, visit tintswalo.com