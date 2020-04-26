Art

Artist Michaela Younge tells fables on felt

Folklore and children’s stories are brought vividly to life through inspired characters and retro references in this Cape Town-based artist's work. She tells us more about it

Who are you?



My name is Michaela Younge, and I'm a Cape Town-based artist. Since graduating in 2015 from Michaelis School of Fine Art, I've been working mostly with wool and textiles...