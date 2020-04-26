Finding comfort in the familiar world of Jane Austen during lockdown

In a world shut down, Jane Austen comes to the rescue with her immortal studies of all sorts of kinder, gentler curtailed freedoms

It started with a pretty-close-to-dammit full frontal of Mr Sidney Parker, gentleman suitor and heroic disposer of his Regency kit on the sea shores of Sanditon in the BBC series of Jane Austen's unfinished novel - the self-same Sanditon.



It blossomed as Mr Parker channelled another diffident but aquatically prone Austen hero - Mr Darcy. Remember when he emerged fetchingly wet and Neptune-like from his frolic in the buff in Pride and Prejudice - back when Colin Firth demonstrated his range?..