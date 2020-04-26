Lifestyle

Opinion

Freedom Day this year will bring home how much of it you have given up

Then again, just how much of freedom did you have anyway?

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
26 April 2020 - 00:06 By

Freedom is a slippery swine to catch hold of. We've been thinking about it since the Egyptians started writing in ancient emojis.

A few millennia later, George Orwell gave the whole musing-on-freedom thing a stab and declared that "freedom is slavery" in his book 1984. It was a reference to the notion propagated as part of the official slogan of the Party that the man who is independent is doomed to fail...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  2. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  3. Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how Food
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. 12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem