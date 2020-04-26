Opinion

Freedom Day this year will bring home how much of it you have given up

Then again, just how much of freedom did you have anyway?

Freedom is a slippery swine to catch hold of. We've been thinking about it since the Egyptians started writing in ancient emojis.



A few millennia later, George Orwell gave the whole musing-on-freedom thing a stab and declared that "freedom is slavery" in his book 1984. It was a reference to the notion propagated as part of the official slogan of the Party that the man who is independent is doomed to fail...