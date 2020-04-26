Lifestyle

Here's why Chris Hemsworth was the obvious choice for 'Extraction', says director

Stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave shares some insight into his debut Netflix feature: an old-school, skop, skiet en donner action flick

Tymon Smith Columnist
26 April 2020 - 00:05 By

A sweaty and determined Chris Hemsworth, kitted out in full military gear, is facing off against an equally determined and sweat-drenched Randeep Hooda in a narrow street of the sweltering city of Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Visibly tired, the two men lunge at each other with knives, trying to avoid oncoming tuk tuks, buses and other vehicles, while the building they've already demolished lies smouldering in the background...

