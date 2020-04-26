Last Word

If I fell off a bicycle every day I'd be a genius

Discovering the joys of riding at 40-plus will leave you hankering for all things new

I learnt how to ride a bicycle last year. I'm 46 years old. As the youngest of six kids, I suspect my folks had their hands full and were also kind of over it by the time I was toddling, so I never got to learning.



Even more mysteriously, I don't recall ever seeing a bicycle in our home, despite the fact that all my siblings know how to ride and we lived in a cul de sac, which is the suburban equivalent of Disneyland for kid bikers...