IN PICS | Here's what some of Jozi's busiest roads look like in lockdown
We took a drive around the city so you wouldn't have to
26 April 2020 - 00:08
Like virtually all industries, the automotive sector has come to a screeching halt during the national lockdown.
You will find no fresh metal in motoring publications. There is none to showcase. Product launches and sales are non-existent. The forecast is expectedly gloomy - and will be until a semblance of past normality returns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.