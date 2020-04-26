IN PICS | Here's what some of Jozi's busiest roads look like in lockdown

We took a drive around the city so you wouldn't have to

Like virtually all industries, the automotive sector has come to a screeching halt during the national lockdown.



You will find no fresh metal in motoring publications. There is none to showcase. Product launches and sales are non-existent. The forecast is expectedly gloomy - and will be until a semblance of past normality returns...