Opinion
My mother died in lockdown: here's the crucial lesson
All of life is a 'lockdown' for the elderly banished to old-age homes, writes Mark Barnes
26 April 2020 - 00:10
My mother died of natural causes during lockdown. In the end, although I wasn't allowed to be there, even in the hospital, her passing was thankfully quicker than it might have been. She left before the pipes and machines could take over - good for her! My Mom, the woman who spent a full life trying to give me a life, was already long gone.
For the most part it seems we have scant regard for the lives of the elderly. There is a big difference between being kept alive and living. It is true that old people are living too long, but it's not their fault...
