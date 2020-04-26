Opinion
The loss of our freedom isn't the most unsettling aspect of lockdown
Is it freedom we so vehemently miss, or the illusion of stable continuity, asks Paula Andropoulos
26 April 2020 - 00:01
In the last book of hers that would be published in her lifetime, Susan Sontag wrote: "No 'we' should be taken for granted when the subject is looking at other people's pain."
Sontag didn't believe that looking at shocking wartime photographs was enough to affect a genuinely transformative, empathetic reaction on the part of remote viewers, let alone work as a deterrent to future wars; but the truth of her statement, I think, transcends its application to photojournalism...
