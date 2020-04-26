Lifestyle

Series Review

'The Outsider' is an intriguing and chilling supernatural crime drama

Based on a Stephen King book, this series explores the space that opens up when we're confronted with the inexplicable and how we react to it

Tymon Smith Columnist
26 April 2020 - 00:00 By

As the Charlie Daniels Band once sang, "The devil went down to Georgia. He was lookin' for a soul to steal."

The devil, or something very close to it, arrives gradually and terrifyingly in a small Georgia town in Richard Price's deeply creepy, slow-burning HBO adaptation of Stephen King's paranormal police procedural The Outsider...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  2. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  3. Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how Food
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. 12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem