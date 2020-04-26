Series Review
'The Outsider' is an intriguing and chilling supernatural crime drama
Based on a Stephen King book, this series explores the space that opens up when we're confronted with the inexplicable and how we react to it
26 April 2020 - 00:00
As the Charlie Daniels Band once sang, "The devil went down to Georgia. He was lookin' for a soul to steal."
The devil, or something very close to it, arrives gradually and terrifyingly in a small Georgia town in Richard Price's deeply creepy, slow-burning HBO adaptation of Stephen King's paranormal police procedural The Outsider...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.