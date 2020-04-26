Series Review

'The Outsider' is an intriguing and chilling supernatural crime drama

Based on a Stephen King book, this series explores the space that opens up when we're confronted with the inexplicable and how we react to it

As the Charlie Daniels Band once sang, "The devil went down to Georgia. He was lookin' for a soul to steal."



The devil, or something very close to it, arrives gradually and terrifyingly in a small Georgia town in Richard Price's deeply creepy, slow-burning HBO adaptation of Stephen King's paranormal police procedural The Outsider...