Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 26 to May 2 2020

What do the stars hold in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
26 April 2020 - 00:09 By

TAURUS

April 20 - May 20..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  2. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  3. Want to make beer but don't have yeast? It's possible — here's how Food
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. 12 brilliant movies to watch online tonight on Showmax and DStv Now Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem