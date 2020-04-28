Being bilingual doesn't make you smarter than single-language speakers

New Canadian research has found that although being bilingual does bring many benefits, such as more social and employment opportunities, superior intelligence is not one of them.

Carried out by researchers at the Brain and Mind Institute at the University of Western Ontario, the new large-scale study looked at 11,041 participants living around the world and asked them to report which languages they spoke and complete 12 online cognitive tests.

The findings, published in the journal Psychological Science, showed that the participants who were bilingual performed better than monolinguals on only one test, while monolinguals actually performed better on four tests.

Moreover, these differences disappeared when the researchers took into account potentially influencing factors, suggesting that the benefits of being bilingual don't apply to mental skills.